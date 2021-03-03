Melissa Gorga Reveals "Pain" Over Trust Issues With Joe in RHONJ Preview

No marriage is perfect
Melissa Gorga is opening up about her relationship struggles with husband Joe Gorga in this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
During a girls' trip to Lake George, Melissa gets brutally honest with her co-stars about her and her man's trust issues.
"There was a time in my life where I couldn't leave my men because I was afraid they would cheat on me if I left them," Dolores Catania admits.
Dolores' admission prompts Melissa to reply, "That's me, I'm like that still. He puts the fear of god in you. He's like, 'So you're gonna go with your friends? OK, I'm gonna go out too.' And it makes it so uneasy for me."
The statement shocks Jennifer Aydin, who says in her confessional, "This is just really surprising to me because if you tell me Bill's going out I'm just like, 'Hey, OK. Just like text me when you're on your way home.'"
Back at the table, Melissa shares, "Margaret knows my pain with this a little bit because I've talked to her," before Margaret Josephs says of Joe, "He gets jealous."
Jennifer continues to wonder, "If you're in a healthy marriage you should have trust. Why would you want to live your life on pins and needles always worrying about somebody? I wouldn't want to live life like that."
The serious chat takes a little bit of a funny turn thanks to Teresa Giudice, who brings up a story about a time she visited a strip club with a friend, only to find her baby brother there on the phone with Melissa.
Melissa recounts, "I asked Joe, 'Where are you?' 'I'm with my sister. I'm with my sister.' So I go, 'Oh, you're with your sister? That's good. What are you guys doing?' He goes, 'Talk to Teresa.'"
"Oh, what a pu--y," Dolores cracks.
Teresa continues, "And then my brother's like, 'You need to tell her we're not here.' And I'm like, 'You f--king a--hole. Why are you putting me involved in this?!'"
"How about go anywhere you want but a strip club. Is that fair?" Melissa laughs.
