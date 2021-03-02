Keeping up with the Kardashians Drive-In Premiere: Los Angeles Terms & Conditions



Event ticket ("Ticket") only valid for one (1) vehicle access to (1) Keeping up with the Kardashians Drive-In Premiere: Los Angeles ("Event") hosted by E! Entertainment Television, LLC ("E!")for the date, time, and location listed on Ticket.



Limit 1 Ticket per vehicle.



Ticket is available for a $1 reservation fee, while supplies last. A $30 cancellation fee will be charged to your credit card for (i) failure to cancel the reservation associated with Ticket at least72 hours prior to the Event date listed on Ticket (including no show reservations).



Vehicle must be a standard sedan, coupe, SUV, or pickup truck. No buses, motorcycles, box trucks, trailers, or vehicles other than those described will be admitted. Vehicle driver must hold a valid state-issued driver's license. Limit 1 parking spot per vehicle, subject to capacity and availability. Vehicles must be turned off (including stereo and external lights) and parked for the duration of the Event.



All Event attendees must abide by all health, security, and safety requirements and all instructions provided by E! representatives and/or Event staff, including, but not limited to wearing a face covering or mask, maintaining proper hygiene, maintaining social distancing, and abiding by traffic safety, vehicle safety, and parking instructions.



Ticket is non-transferable.



Ticket may not be copied, transferred, or sold.



Ticket is only valid for the person named on it; matching valid government-issued photo ID may be required upon arrival (i.e., driver's license, passport).



Ticket holder must be eighteen (18) years or older. Any Event attendee who is a minor must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who is eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the Event date.



Event dates/times are subject to change, delay and cancellation without noticeincluding for capacity, weather, and force majeure.Event details are subject to change.



Capacity for Events is limited; pre-registration is requiredand admission is not guaranteed.



Smoking is prohibited at Events.



The collection and use of personal information collected hereunder by E! will be governed by the NBCUniversal Privacy Policy, located at https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy.



Events may be filmed and photographed by E! Entertainment Television, LLC and its affiliates (collectively, "E!"). By attending the Event, all attendees, agree that E! has the right to record and photograph them, and grant E! the right to use their names, likenesses, and voices in marketing or other content, in any and all media now known and later devised, worldwide, in perpetuity, including in advertisements and promotions. See "Keeping up with the Kardashians Drive-In Premiere: Los Angeles Ticket Agreement" for full details.



Recording or photography of Events (including, without limitation, with smartphones, camcorders, audio recorders or wearable technology) by anyone other than E! or its authorized representatives is prohibited unless otherwise indicated by E! representatives. Unlawful use of E!'s copyright-protected content amounts to copyright infringement in violation of U.S. federal law and may be reported to law enforcement. Event participants may have the opportunity to take still photographs during the Event (as determined by E!) and only in accordance with the directions of E! representatives.



E! reserves the right to revoke the license granted by the Ticket, seize Ticket, refuse admission and/or remove guest(s) from Event for, without limitation, violation of these Terms and Conditions, the Keeping up with the Kardashians Drive-In Premiere: Los Angeles Ticket Agreement, failure to comply with prohibitions on recording and photography,harassing or offensive conduct, use of vulgar or abusive language, failure to comply with the directions or instructions of E! representatives, failure to submit to required health screenings, biometric scans, or searches, or for any other reason whatsoever, as determined in E!'s sole discretion.



By attending an Event all attendeesacknowledge and understand that any public location where people are present provides an elevated, inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and E! cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed. By attending, attendees, expressly assume the risk that during participation in the Event they may be exposed to COVID-19 (as defined by the World Health Organization and any of the strains, variants, or mutations thereof), the Coronavirus that causes COVID-19, or other communicable and/or infectious diseases. Each attendee expressly agrees that they understand that these risks include contracting COVID-19 or other communicable and/or infectious diseases and the associated dangers, medical complications and physical and mental injuries, both foreseen and unforeseen, that may result from contracting COVID-19 or other communicable and/or infectious diseases and does herebywaive, discharge, hold harmless, agree not to sue, and release NBCUniversal Media, LLC and E!, their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and any sponsors, exhibitors, venues, production companies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, hosting, promotion, or implementation of Event, as well as the respective directors, officers, employees, independent contractors, agents, and assigns of all of the foregoing (collectively, the "Released Parties"), from and against any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, claims, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, arising from, related to, or otherwise occurring at or in connection with Event ("Claims") and assumes all risk of such Claims. Released Parties assume no responsibility and shall have no liability (including for negligence) for any such Claims, (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FOR PERSONAL INJURIES OR WRONGFUL DEATH) THAT MAY ARISE IN CONNECTION WITH, OR RELATE IN ANY WAY TO, EXPOSURE TO OR CONTRACTION OF A COMMUNICABLE AND/OR INFECTIOUS DISEASE, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE CORONAVIRUS THAT CAUSES COVID-19, OR COVID-19, DURING PARTICIPATION IN THE EVENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THOSE CLAIMS THAT ARISE AS A RESULT OF: (I) THE NEGLIGENCE OF ANY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES, AND/OR (II) THE INHERENT RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH ATTENDING THE EVENT DURING ANY EPIDEMIC OR PANDEMIC, INCLUDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC. ATTENDEES FURTHER AGREE THAT THE FOREGOING RELEASE OF LIABILITY AND COVENANT NOT TO SUE EXTENDS TO AND ENCOMPASSES ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, LIABILITIES OR DEMANDS THAT RELATE IN ANY WAY TO EXPOSURE TO OR CONTRACTION OF A COMMUNICABLE OR INFECTIOUS DISEASE, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COVID-19, BY ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THEIR MINOR CHILDREN AND/OR FAMILY MEMBERS, AS A RESULT OF ATTENDING THE EVENT OR AS A RESULT OF THEM BEING EXPOSED TO SUCH DISEASES BY AN ATTENDEE AFTER SUCH ATTENDEE'S PARTICIPATION IN THE EVENT. TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.



I have read and agree to the NBCU Privacy Policy (http://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy)



http://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy





By purchasing a ticket, you are acknowledging that you understand photos or videos from the event featuring you may be used in future promotional materials. See additional details in ticket terms below.



You, on behalf of yourself and your Guest(s), if any, irrevocably grant to E! Entertainment Television, LLC ("E!") and NBCUniversal Media, LLC (collectively, "NBCU") and their affiliates, advertisers, and licensees the right to record and photograph you and to use your name, likeness, voice, and information or comments about you, including, without limitation, any photographs, recordings, and/or audio taken of you during Event (collectively, the "Footage"), and to use the Footage in and in connection with the development, production, distribution, and/or exploitation of Event or other NBCU productions and in marketing, advertising, and promotional materials for Event and/or other NBCU productions intended for initial exhibition on a television network, programming service, or other platform of NBCU. You further grant to NBCU, and their affiliates, advertisers, and licensees the right to use the Footage throughout the universe at any time, in perpetuity, in any and all media now known and hereafter devised in any manner including, without limitation, online, on-air, in social media, out-of-home, print and/or in other production(s), including, but not limited to, for advertising, sponsorship or commercial purposes. You acknowledge that use of the Footage may be brought to you by, sponsored, tagged or otherwise associated with NBCU's advertisers and sponsors and feature the brands, products and/or services of those other companies. NBCU shall have and own all rights (including, without limitation, copyrights) in and to the Footage. The rights granted herein shall also include the right to edit, delete, dub, and exploit the Footage as NBCU sees fit in NBCU's sole discretion.





I have read and agree to the Keeping up with the Kardashians Drive-In Premiere: Los Angeles COVID-19 Waiver outlined below



COVID-19 Waiver and Covenant Not To Sue



As of the date of this waiver, the possibility of contracting Covid-19 / Coronavirus is a known and foreseeable risk for anyone, myself included. Any interaction with the public increases the risk of contracting and/or spreading Covid-19/coronavirus.



While I am attending the Keeping up with the Kardashians Drive-In Premiere: Los Angeles on March 13, 2021 (the "Event"), I shall take reasonable precautions against contracting or spreading Coronavirus. I shall: (i) wear an appropriate face mask covering both my nose and mouth, except when in my vehicle; (ii) stay at least 6' away from people other than those people attending the Event in my vehicle wherever practicable to do so; (iii) wash my hands often with soap and water and / or use a hand sanitizer; and (iv) otherwise comply with all E! health and safety instructions and applicable local, state, and federal (including CDC) guidelines. I understand that in spite of these precautions, I may still contract Coronavirus or other diseases or infections and that by attending the Event, I assume such risk completely and in full.



In the event that I contract Covid-19/Coronavirus at any time before or after agreeing to the terms in this waiver, I hereby agree that I shall not bring any claim, including but not limited to a claim for negligence, against Empire Entertainment, Inc., E! Entertainment Television, LLC or NBCUniversal Media, LLC (collectively the "Event Parties") arising from my contraction or spreading of Covid-19/Coronavirus or otherwise claim or attempt to claim that the Event Parties were in any way responsible for my contraction of the disease, or for any medical bills or other damages that I may suffer as a result.





I have read and agree to the Keeping up with the Kardashians Drive-In Premiere: Los Angeles Cancellation Policy outlined below



Cancellations must be made more than (72) hours prior to the scheduled event in order to avoid the $30 fee. Additionally, credit cards will be charged this $30 fee for no show reservations.





EVENT DETAILS > DESCRIPTION



COVID-19 RULES AND REGULATIONS

●Do not enter the premises if you are experiencing flu like symptoms or have a fever, a persistent cough or experiencing shortness of breath. Do not enter the premises if you have been diagnosed with Covid-19 or have been exposed to someone who has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

●Follow all COVID-19 guidelines while attending the drive-in. This includes, but is not limited to, keeping safe social distancing practices at least 6′ away from other groups of people and the mandatory wearing of face masks when outside of your vehicle. We require that you wear your mask at check in when your window is rolled down.

●Guests must remain in their vehicle for the duration of the premiere. No sitting outside of the vehicle will be allowed. The only time guests can exit their vehicle is to use the restrooms or to pick up concessions. Masks are required to be worn outside of vehicles in order to ensure everyone's safety.

●Congregating of any kind is prohibited.

●The bathrooms will operate at 50% capacity and we will have attendants cleaning and disinfecting and to monitor the number of people who may enter.

●All concessions must be brought back to your vehicle to enjoy. Face Coverings and 6' Social distancing will be enforced.





FAQ

●How will I know where to park?

○Vehicles will be guided to parking spots by event staff. Vehicles will be spaced every other parking spot to maintain social distancing. Attendants may direct larger vehicles to the back so that smaller vehicles can see. Vehicles must face forward. No vehicles may back into a space.

●How will my ticket be taken?

○Your ticket will be scanned contactless from your car. Please have your QR code ready at check in. Please wear a mask during check in.

●Do I need a mask to attend the event?

○Yes. Masks will be required anytime a guest leaves the vehicle. We also require that you wear your mask at check in when your window is rolled down.

●Will there be restrooms available?

○Yes. Restroom facilities will be available onsite. All guests are expected to practice social distancing while waiting in line for the restrooms and to wear your mask while outside your vehicle.

●How do I hear the show?

○Show audio will play through your car's FM radio. The radio station will be provided to you after you park.

●What time should I arrive?

○Please plan to arrive at least 1 hour before your screening starts. Latecomers may be refused entry.

●Can I leave and come back?

○No. All exits are final.

●Can I leave early?

○Out of respect for the other guests, we ask that you only leave early in the event of an emergency.

●Can I sit outside my car?

○No. For the safety of all guests and due to social distancing guidelines, you must remain in your vehicle except for trips to the restroom or the concessions.

●Do you allow animals?

○No animals allowed.

●Will my car battery die?

○Please put your car in the ACC (accessory) position to avoid draining your battery and turn off your automatic or daytime running lights. Also, we recommend that you turn your car on periodically to avoid draining your battery. Dim your headlights before pulling into the theater & turn your lights (head, tail & interior) off before the show starts.

●Can I bring food and beverages with me?

○You can bring your own food and drinks to the event. Complimentary snacks will also be provided and there will be additional food and beverage for purchase onsite. NO ALCOHOL is permitted, and our security team has the right to confiscate alcohol and eject you. Please remember to carry out what you carry in and take all trash with you to dispose of at home. This helps us keep the event clean.

●Can I use a tailgate speaker?

○No. In consideration of those cars around you, please refrain from using any external speakers. We also ask that you keep the volume in your car to a reasonable level.

●What happens if it rains?

○Movies will play as scheduled rain or shine except for in the event of severe weather conditions.

●Does each attendee require a ticket?

○No. One ticket per vehicle.

●Can I cancel my ticket?

○Yes, cancellations must be made more than (72) hours prior to the scheduled event in order to avoid the $30 fee. Additionally, credit cards will be charged this $30 fee for no show reservations. Tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable.

●Can I buy a ticket onsite?

○All tickets must be reserved in advance on Eventbrite. Same day registrations may take place online pending availability. A digital ticket will be emailed to you upon completion of your transaction.

●We have a large group coming. Can we reserve parking in advance?

○No, we cannot reserve parking. Also, guests must stay in their car to view the show except for trips to the restroom or the concessions.

●I have an oversized car (truck or SUV), does that determine where I park?

○Yes, all oversized vehicles are parked in the back to allow for everyone to see the screen. Smaller cars are parked in front.

●Can I smoke cigarettes or e-cigarettes in my vehicle?

○No, there is no smoking of any kind on the event premises.