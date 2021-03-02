Winnie Harlow and Jeremy Scott Are Making the Cut's Season 2 Judges

Weitere : Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn Talk "Project Runway" Exit & Emmy Nom

There will be more than new designers on season two of Making the Cut.

On Tuesday, March 2, Amazon Studios announced that the Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn-led fashion competition will be getting a second season. In addition to this exciting news, it was revealed that supermodel Winnie Harlow and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott will be the judges, replacing season one judges Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld, designer Joseph Altuzarra and Italian fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni.

On Harlow and Scott's addition to the judges' panel, Gunn noted in a statement, "I am delighted to be reunited with Heidi for season two of Making the Cut and for Winnie and Jeremy to join as judges. They both bring a unique voice and perspective to help us challenge these designers to sharpen their skills and get out of their comfort zones to become the next household names in fashion."

Amazon Studios also teased that surprise judges will pop up as season two progresses.