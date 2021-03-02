Billie Eilish Had No Idea Who Orlando Bloom Was After Katy Perry Introduced Them

Weitere : Billie Eilish Documentary Director R.J. Cutler Tells All

Billie Eilish met Orlando Bloom—without realizing she met Orlando Bloom!

In the multi-Grammy winner's recently released documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, fans watched the "bad guy" singer meet the actor backstage at Coachella, however she had zero idea who the Pirates of the Caribbean star was!

When his fiancée Katy Perry introduced him, Billie politely greeted Orlando, but didn't make much of the interaction. It wasn't until her brother FINNEAS informed her (and looked him up on Google) that the 19-year-old star realized just how famous Orlando is.

"That guy?" Billie questioned. "That was him? No way! Bring him back! I wanna meet him again. He kissed me on the cheek!"

Of course, fans who watched the doc were rightfully entertained by Billie's new discovery. A fan wrote, "Billie Eilish thinking that Orlando Bloom was just some guy Katy Perry met is absolutely SENDING MEEEE."

Aside from meeting the movie star, Billie also met her first love, as she details in the documentary, Justin Bieber. She was so shocked to finally meet the "Holy" singer, that she actually didn't want him to come near her!