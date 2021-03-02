Hilaria Baldwin Reveals the Name of Her and Alec Baldwin's Newborn Baby Girl

Weitere : Hilaria Baldwin Returns to Instagram With Apology After Controversy

Meet the newest member of the Baldwin family.

Just one day after Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin announced the arrival of their baby girl, the fitness instructor took to Instagram to reveal the newborn's name.

"We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia," Hilaria, 37, wrote alongside a photo of the little one. "Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."

Lucia is the sixth child the couple has welcomed into the world. They're also parents to Carmen, 7; Rafael, 5; Leonardo, 4; Romeo, 2; and Eduardo, almost 6 months. In addition, Alec, 62, shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 25, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Alec and Hilaria introduced the newest member of their family by sharing a photo of the author cuddling with their kiddos. She captioned the image, "7."

Over the years, Hilaria has posted about her experiences with motherhood and detailed her journey. In 2019, for instance, she shared she suffered a miscarriage, her second that year. She also frequently posts pictures from the Baldwin household and recently published photos of Carmen painting and working on her math homework.