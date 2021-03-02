Kate Hudson Wants to Track Down Her Dress From How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Weitere : Kate Hudson Recalls Her First Golden Globes Win in 2000

They say you can't lose something you never had, but Kate Hudson once had a very famous dress and now she has no clue where it is.

Fans got to see the actress virtually on Sunday, Feb. 28 as a Golden Globe nominee for her performance in Music, donning a bedazzled, belted Louis Vuitton gown and Bulgari jewels. While there was no shortage of megawatt glamour from the second-time nominee, Hudson is no stranger to red carpet dressing—off the silver screen and on. After all, one mention of her rom-com classic How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days immediately conjures up sartorial reveries of a slinky yellow gown with a plunging back topped off with the "Isadora diamond."

So, it's crushing nearly two decades later to learn the dress is, well, MIA. "You know what? I have no idea where that dress is!" she revealed to Elle. "I know it was Carolina Herrera and our amazing costume designer designed the dress with Carolina's team."

A mission has now been sparked. "I do not know where it is," Hudson added, "but I feel like we should find it!