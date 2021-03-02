Ashley Benson Reveals How She Avoids “Exploiting” Her Relationships for Fame

Weitere : G-Eazy & Ashley Benson Break Up After Less Than 1 Year Together

Ashley Benson isn't in it for the fame.

This week, the Pretty Little Liars alum explained how she avoids using her star-studded dating life to boost her career. She said it all comes down to keeping her love life private, revealing she wanted to "protect" her relationships with exes like G-Eazy and Cara Delevingne to keep them "sacred."

During an interview with Cosmopolitan on March 1, the outlet recounted how Cara defended Ashley from cheating claims after she was spotted hanging out with G-Eazy last year. Cara wrote on social media, "To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."

In response, Ashley told Cosmo, "I usually keep my relationships private."

She shared, "You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."