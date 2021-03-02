Why Moms Everywhere Trust Jessica Alba's Honest Company

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When Jessica Alba found she couldn't find one brand to entrust with her everyday needs, and that offered self-care items that were effective without harsh chemicals, she decided to create a company to do exactly that. And to make her intention clear, she called it Honest.
Since its inception, Honest has grown from offering a variety of clean baby goods like diapers and wipes. Now the company has become a full-fledged wellness brand with safe and effective products across categories such as bath, body and personal care, beauty and home.
And its fanbase has grown from moms and moms-to-be into pretty much anyone and everyone who appreciates Honest's values, and their dedication to safety and transparency in everything they create. As if that's not enough, the company is also socially conscious, implementing initiatives and community partnerships that give people access to safe and effective options, especially when they need it most. They've donated over 20 million products to people in need since 2012.
So why do moms love Honest so much? It's simple: because they can trust that when they buy an Honest product, they (and the ones they love) will be protected against 2500 chemicals Honest has on their No List. Everything is rigorously tested, and what you see on the label is what you get.
Recently, singer and mom-to-be Halsey expressed her love for the brand's skincare."Thank you @honest_beauty @jessicaalba for saving my pregnant skin. Not an ad, just seriously the first thing I've tried that gentle enough for my skin rn," the "Without Me" singer said in an Instagram story.
Shop some of our favorite Honest products below!
Calm + Heal Melting Balm
Dry winter skin? Try this Calm + Heal Melting Balm. With powerful ingredients like Allantoin, Mondo Grass, and Honest's lipid-reinforcing Calming Phyto-Blend, this balm will hydrate and nourish skin.
Multi-Surface Refillable Cleaner Kit
Keep your house clean while saving the planet, this kit includes one empty 28oz spray bottle and two refill pods. Plus, you'll save money!
Gentle Gel Cleaner
This cleanser does it all! Remove your makeup and cleanse your skin with a soothing botanical blend of chamomile and calendula.
Hydrogel Cream
This ultra-hydrating moisturizer features two types of hyaluronic acid that help attract and bind moisture into the skin. Plus, it has advanced moisture-release formula for long-lasting hydration.
Shampoo + Body Wash
Whether you use this cleanser on yourself or your kids, you can rest easy knowing it's safe, gentle and tear-free. So scrub yourself (or your loved ones) from head to toe in three different scents: calming lavender, classic sweet orange vanilla and gently sweet almond. Not only were they made using a blend of naturally-derived botanicals and essential oils, but there's no animal byproducts, nor is it tested on animals.
Dry Skin Duo
Nourish dry skin with a one-two moisturizing punch of Honest's Gently Nourishing Face + Body lotion, and their organic, all-purpose balm. They're super gentle, and known to be a fan favorite.
Soothing Therapy Eczema Body Wash
Eczema can be a pain, but this body wash was made to soothe and care for eczema-prone skin. The formula is steroid free and made with ingredients such as prebiotics, colloidal oatmeal and coconut oil, so your skin is moisturized while being gently cleansed.
Rose Blossoms Baby Wipes
Make sure your baby's bottom is sparkling clean with these sensitive skin wet wipes, made without chemicals or parabens. They're thick and ultra durable, hypoallergenic, contain more than 99% water, and they're dermatologist-tested. You can even use them on messy toys, grubby fingers, or anything else that needs to be wiped clean.
Glow On Body Oil
Mommas-to-be can show their bumps a little extra love with this all natural, plant-based oil, crafted using organic coconut, avocado and olive oils. It hydrates and calms your skin, giving some added support and care to your growing belly.
Tinted Lip Balm
Equal parts balm and lipstick, this fabulous vegan tinted lip balm comes in seven sheer colors and offers long-lasting moisture. And while the colors are sheer, they're also buildable in case you want your pucker to pack a pow.
Tinted Moisturizer
Would you believe this moisturizer is actually six products in one? It's true! This tinted moisturizer acts as a primer, and also perfects your skin, protects against environmental stressor, blurs imperfections, brightens your complexion and locks in moisture. It also offers SPF and blue light protection, and blends like a dream.
Award Winners Kit
Get on the clean beauty bandwagon, or add to your collection, with this fantastic set of Honest Beauty favorites. You'll get the Extreme Length Lash and Mascara, with a lash primer and mascara to give your lashes a boost. Then there's the Lip Crayon Lush Sheer, a glide-on-the-go sheer lip crayon in eight colors. And lastly, there's the Liquid Lip, a vegan matte liquid lipstick in eight shades. Yes, please!
