Cole Tucker Admits He Loves Vanessa Hudgens in First Interview About Their Romance

Weitere : Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Officially Dating

What does Cole Tucker have to say about his romance with Vanessa Hudgens? "I've got a girlfriend and she's cool."

In a new interview, the Pittsburgh Pirates athlete spoke about his burgeoning relationship with the High School Musical actress and it's safe to say Cole is enamored with Vanessa. He practically giggled as he shared, "She's awesome. I love her."

As awesome as she is though, Cole does not want special treatment because of her celebrity status. He insisted, "I don't want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down, or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down."

"She's great. She'll be around, you'll see her, but I don't know," he added.

Cole and Vanessa went Instagram official on Valentine's Day, sharing a photo of themselves to their respective profiles. Vanessa captioned her PDA-filled photo, "It's you, it's me, it's us."