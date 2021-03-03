Inside Buddy Valastro's Road to Recovery After His Gruesome Hand Injury

Weitere : "Cake Boss" Star Buddy Valastro Impales Hand In Accident

You could say Buddy Valastro was hungry for more.

On the outside looking in for the, perhaps, first time since his dad gave a 6-year-old Buddy an apron and a bucket to stand on inside the family's New Jersey bakery, he wanted nothing more than to get hands-on with his brand's signature towering cakes.

"I'm not the kind of guy who wants to just design it and engineer it," he explained in a clip from TLC's December special Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery. "I want to touch it. I want to feel it. I wanna be in the game, I don't wanna be on the sidelines watching."

And yet with only 15 percent of the strength back in his right hand after a September incident he dubbed a "freak accident" left him with nerve, tendon and muscle damage, he was struggling to even carve through the cake. Though it was something he'd done hundreds of thousands of times since taking over Carlo's Bakery at age 17. "I can't hold the knife," he admitted. "I can't squeeze my thumb to keep the knife in place."