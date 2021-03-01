Bye-Bye Bébé: Catherine O'Hara on Her Journey With Moira Rose and Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara has made a career out of creating memorable, sometimes slightly screwy characters. Those characters are often one-and-done creations, contained to their own sketch world or movie. However, that wasn't the case with Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek. And while O'Hara was initially wary to sign on to a series commitment, she eventually came around and got to work shaping Moira Rose, a character that has become a beloved fixture in the lives of fans around the world.

"First of all, I just wanted to have a character that I wanted to live with," O'Hara said with a laugh. "But the fact that anyone else cares about her or finds her entertaining, or even thinks she's crazy, or some people actually talk about how they learn something from her."

"Or a character that could inspire older women to dress a little hipper," she told E! News during an interview last year, "take a few more chances, to inspire people to have fun with wigs, and God bless them if they have to have them."