The Truth About Jodie Foster and Aaron Rodgers' Friendship Explained

Jodie Foster is setting the record straight on why she and Aaron Rodgers keep thanking each other.
The 58-year-old actress had a big night at the 2021 Golden Globes, winning the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama prize for her film The Mauritanian, which co-stars Aaron's fiancée, Shailene Woodley. As Jodie previously promised she would do, she thanked the Green Bay Packers quarterback during her acceptance speech, which follows Aaron having thanked her when he accepted the NFL's MVP award in February.
While backstage in the Golden Globes press room, Jodie shared that Aaron had already reached out to tease her about the shout-out.
"I've decided that, not only am I a huge Packers fan, but I am MVP—I am competitive MVP with Aaron Rodgers," the Oscar winner said. "Yes, I'm a huge Packers fan, and in fact, I just got a very cute video from Aaron Rodgers where he says he is going to get me back. So we'll see who wins."
She clarified that she did not set up the star athlete with Shailene, although Jodie admitted to talking about her love for the Packers with the people in her life.
"I have never met Aaron Rodgers," she told the press. "But it is possible that I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers, and sometimes I can talk a little bit too much about that. So, of course, Shailene is very aware of my enthusiasm for the team."
During her acceptance speech at the ceremony, Jodie had thanked Alexandra Hedison, her wife of seven years who was seated next to her, along with their adorable dog, who was also part of the celebration.
"I love my wife! Thank you, Alex. And Ziggy. And Aaron Rodgers!" Jodie said with a fist pump.
During her Feb. 18 visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Contact star explained to the host that although she hadn't met Aaron, she would reciprocate his shout-out if she were to win the Golden Globe.
"Absolutely," she told Jimmy Kimmel about her plans to name Aaron. "I may have to name the whole team. [Star wide receiver] Davante Adams has to be in there somewhere."
Aaron thanked Jodie back on Feb. 6 as he made the surprise announcement during his NFL MVP acceptance speech that he was engaged. He didn't name his fiancée, E! News later confirmed he was indeed engaged to Shaliene.