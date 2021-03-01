All the History Made at the 2021 Golden Globes

Weitere : Regina King "Feels a True Shift" for Female Filmmakers

The 2021 Golden Globes were a night unlike any other.

Not only was the show—which saw co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return for a fourth round after a five-year break—produced under the most unique of circumstances, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it was a night of true firsts. From members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association taking the stage at their big show to admit they have work to do in terms of true diversity among their ranks following the revelation that there are zero Black members currently serving to a whole host of winners who made history as they took home their hardware, the 78th annual ceremony was one we won't soon forget.

And that's not just because we're still sobbing over the late Chadwick Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward, who accepted an award on her husband's behalf. But, if we're being honest, that was one acceptance speech that we have a feeling will be talked about for years to come.