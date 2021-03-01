Ben Stiller Debuts a New Hair Color at the 2021 Golden Globes

Weitere : Ben Stiller's Golden Globe Awards Date Was His Daughter

There's a new silver fox on the Hollywood scene.

Ben Stiller surprised viewers during tonight's 2021 Golden Globes Awards when he hit the stage debuting a full head of gray hair instead of his usual black locks.

While introducing one of the night's acting categories, the comedy icon brought the laughs and even make a joke about his new hair color.

"It's hard to believe that it's been a full year since last Golden Globes. But like many of us, I have used that time to really look inward and grow," Stiller shared. "I have come to fully understood the nature of crypto currency. I read a book. I finally got around to dyeing my hair gray. And like so many other resilient Americans I learned to bake. A delicious banana bread in the perfect form of a Golden Globe."

The Zoolander star then went on to take a bite out of a giant award-shaped sweet treat.