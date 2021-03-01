Ben Stiller Debuts a New Hair Color at the 2021 Golden Globes

There's a new silver fox on the Hollywood scene.
Ben Stiller surprised viewers during tonight's 2021 Golden Globes Awards when he hit the stage debuting a full head of gray hair instead of his usual black locks.
While introducing one of the night's acting categories, the comedy icon brought the laughs and even make a joke about his new hair color.
"It's hard to believe that it's been a full year since last Golden Globes. But like many of us, I have used that time to really look inward and grow," Stiller shared. "I have come to fully understood the nature of crypto currency. I read a book. I finally got around to dyeing my hair gray. And like so many other resilient Americans I learned to bake. A delicious banana bread in the perfect form of a Golden Globe."
The Zoolander star then went on to take a bite out of a giant award-shaped sweet treat.
"Yum. And now, here are the nominees for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy," he cracked.
Stiller has flaunted hints of salt and pepper hair in recent years, but this is the first time fans have seen his full transformation into silver fox territory.
We must say: the new 'do looks good on Ben.
As for his Globes attire, Stiller looked dapper in a dark suit, white shirt and light pink tie.
For all the best dressed stars at the 2021 Golden Globes, check out our photo gallery here!