Rosamund Pike Throws Shade at Rudy Giuliani During 2021 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Rosamund Pike had to endure a lot while filming I Care a Lot, but according to the actress, she could have had it worse.

The 42-year-old star won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical award for her role as Marla Grayson in I Care a Lot at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28. The film centers on Rosamund's character, who commits guardianship fraud on unsuspecting senior citizens.

During her acceptance speech, the Gone Girl performer acknowledged her fellow nominees and included a quip about Rudy Giuliani, who famously appears in a controversial scene with Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

"My fellow nominees, I'm so honored to be in the room with you," Rosamund said. "I mean, in my movie, I had to swim up from a sinking car. I think I still would rather do that than have been in a room with Rudy Giuliani. Maria, I salute your brilliance and your bravery."