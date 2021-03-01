Yes, That Was Bernie Sanders Behind Cynthia Nixon at the 2021 Golden Globes

The 2021 Golden Globes are proving to be unforgettable!
While the annual event looks a bit different compared to previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it's not one for the books.
For one, the star-studded ceremony has brought the drama—in the style department, to be exact. Even though the nominees are tuning into the Golden Globes remotely, they made sure to push the envelope with daring and decadent designs.
But fashion aside, the show itself is proving to be unforgettable. Yes, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have been killing it with knee-slapping jokes. However, there's one moment that has pop culture fans buzzing.
As Norman Lear was receiving the Carol Burnett Award, Cynthia Nixon's virtual feed was displayed on-screen, along with other celebrities.
The Sex and the City star sat beside Manhattan district attorney candidate Tahanie Aboushi and her 10-year-old son Max. But it was her background that really had people talking: The trio sat in front of the wildly popular Bernie Sanders meme.
You know, the one that took the 2021 presidential inauguration by storm, after Bernie was photographed with his arms crossed during the event.
Following her meme-inspired background at the Golden Globes, people went wild over the image once more.
"NOT @CynthiaNixon HAVING BERNIE SANDERS IN THE BACKGROUND IM HOWLING," one Twitter user shared, with another adding, "One benefit of a #GoldenGlobes zoom telecast...you can invite as many plus ones as you please."
"The #GoldenGlobes for best performance of a Bernie Sanders cutout in an awards show goes to Cynthia Nixon," someone else quipped.
Even Tahanie's sister commented on the buzzy moment. "I love @CynthiaNixon from the deepest place of my heart," she wrote. "Also, seeing my sister @TahanieNYC & @BernieSanders just made this even more amazing."
Ahead of the awards show, Cynthia shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her glam session—and no, the meme was nowhere in sight!
"My friend Tahanie Aboushi (and candidate for Manhattan District Attorney!) and I getting ready for the #goldenglobes2020," she captioned her post. "(which for us will happen in my living room this year)."
The night is still young. Click here to get the latest and greatest updates from the star-studded show!