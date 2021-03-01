2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)
HFPA Vows to Make Diversity the "Norm, Not the Exception" at the 2021 Golden Globes

After facing criticism over the lack of Black members within its organization, the HFPA said they "look forward to a more inclusive future" during an in-show moment at the Golden Globes.

von McKenna Aiello, Kaitlin Reilly Mär 01, 2021 01:50Tags
After facing criticism over the lack of Black representation within its organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to build a "more inclusive future."

HFPA members Helen HoehneMeher Tatna and Ali Sar appeared onstage at tonight's 2021 Golden Globes to address the matter. 

"Tonight, while we celebrate the work of artists from around the globe, we recognize we have our own work to do," Hoehne shared. "Like in film and television, Black representation is vital."

Tatner continued, "We must ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities gets a seat at our table and we are going to make that happen." Sar pledged to create an "environment where diverse membership is the norm, not the exception."

Their remarks concluded, "Thank you and we look forward to a more inclusive future."

The HFPA is made up of 87 members, who are journalists. None of the members of the organization are Black, a Los Angeles Times investigation noted earlier this week, and according to HFPA president Meher Tatna's interview with Variety, it has not had a Black member in over two decades. 

foto
Said Tatna, "As a person of color, it's important to me. It's just there are nuances, as an organization of immigrants, who write for our home country, that search [for international Black journalists] has not been easy, but that doesn't mean we will give up. We will keep trying, and we will be part of the solution."

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ahead of the ceremony, the HFPA released a statement acknowledging their shortcomings and made a vow to right those wrongs. 

"We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, TV and the artists inspiring and educating them," the statement read. "We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible."

NBC

Just prior to the HFPA's in-ceremony statement, co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler remarked during their opening monologue, "Everybody is understandably upset at the HFPA and their choices."

The duo continued, "...there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. I realize, HFPA you many not have gotten the memo because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald's, but you have to change that."

The 2021 Golden Globes are just getting started. Check out the complete list of winners—updating in real time—here!

