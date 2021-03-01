Christopher Meloni Recalls Working With Chadwick Boseman Ahead of the Golden Globes

Remembering Chadwick Boseman.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, Christopher Meloni, who is presenting at the 2021 Golden Globes, revealed the one actor he's rooting for at the award show. As the Law & Order: Organized Crime actor shared with Karamo on Live From E!: Golden Globes, he's eager to see the late Black Panther star win Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama.

On why he was rooting for Chadwick, he explained, "Well, I thought his performance was brilliant—pretty much everything that he ever put down on film."

As E! News readers well know, the beloved actor passed away in August 2020 at 43 years old and earned his first nomination posthumously for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. And, for those who may not know, Christopher starred opposite Chadwick in the 2013 film, 42.

"I remember meeting him; I didn't know who he was," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alum recalled. "So, I met him, we were at batting practice…He was a gifted actor and a pretty good athlete as well."