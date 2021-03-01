Gillian Anderson's Behind the Scenes Secrets of The Crown Deserve a Golden Globe

Acting is easier said than done!
During the 2021 Golden Globes, Gillian Anderson celebrated her nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie thanks to her role in The Crown.
But before the award show began, the actress appeared on Live From the Red Carpet and shared insight into what was so challenging about playing her character Margaret Thatcher.
"I think in part doing all the bits at the same time," she exclusively told E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "You work for a long time on a voice, for instance, and she had a very, very specific voice. Then you piece that together with movement and mannerisms and walk and then it's putting those together at the same time with the words in front of the camera."
Ultimately, the hard work paid off with The Crown earning the title of most nominated series this year. It's a special honor for a cast that grew incredibly close on and off set.
While Gillian enjoyed her quiet time in between filming, she also loved bonding with her co-stars.
"I could usually be found in what was known as my elsewhere," she told E! News. "It's some quiet space somewhere else where there wasn't noise and so depending on the location, that would move. But then if, you know, I didn't have things to concentrate on and I could relax a bit, then I'd probably be sitting with the rest of the cast playing what Josh O'Connor, I think, introduced to us, which was a game called fives, which you can play on your hands."
"It doesn't need any props," Gillian continued. "We had hours and hours of entertaining ourselves that way."