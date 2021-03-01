2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

All the Details on E!'s Red Carpet Coverage
Meghan & HarryGolden GlobesKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Angela Bassett, Elle Fanning and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Golden Globes

The 2021 Golden Globes have officially kicked off and you'll want to get lost in the razzle-dazzle. See which celebrities dressed to impress at the star-studded affair.

von Alyssa Morin Mär 01, 2021 00:10Tags
FashionRed CarpetGolden GlobesBest DressedPromisEventsNBCU
Weitere: Golden Globes 2021: By the Numbers

Get ready to feel golden!

Why, you ask? The 2021 Golden Globes are officially in full swing.

While the star-studded ceremony might look a bit different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it's losing its wow factor. For one, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will once again take center stage to host the fanciful affair.

But before the dynamic duo makes us cry from laughter, you'll want to swoon over the fabulous and fierce fashion stealing the awards show. We're talking dramatic designs, wildly colorful patterns and daring silhouettes.

Case in point? Amanda Seyfried dressed to impress wearing a bright and bold design by Oscar de la Renta. From her floral-adorned sleeves to the delightful coral color of her gown, she kicked off the event with a rosy start.

Angela Bassett also opted for something that was both glam and gutsy. Her majestic purple dress featured an explosion of feathers, as well as a daring thigh slit and curve-hugging bodice.

foto
2021 Golden Globes Nominations: All the Surprises

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. See all of the showstopping fashion at the 2021 Golden Globes in our gallery below!

Gareth Gatrell
Elle Fanning

The actress brings a fashion fantasy to the 2021 Golden Globes with her alluring Gucci gown.

Amanda Seyfried

In full bloom! The actress brings the drama with her bright and bold dress by Oscar de la Renta. From her rose-adorned sleeves to the vibrant coral color, this look is one for the books.

Jennifer Austin
Angela Bassett

The actress stuns in a majestic purple dress that features an explosion of feathers, a daring thigh slit and curve-hugging bodice.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sofia Carson

The Feel the Beat star makes a grand entrance at the awards show with a delightfully colorful Giambattista Valli design.

Lewis Mirrett
Dan Levy

Color us happy! The Schitt's Creek actor makes a major splash at the star-studded ceremony with his Valentino design.

Instagram
Eiza González

The actress proves less is more with her regal yet eye-catching Versace dress. The diamond-studded details are a chef's kiss.

Naj Jamai
Tahar Rahim

We stan! The actor makes everyone swoon with his navy blue suit.

Myriam Santos
Andra Day

The actress and singer brings the glitz and glamour to the 2021 Golden Globes with her chic Chanel dress.

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Satchel Lee

The 2021 Golden Globe ambassador dazzles on the red carpet with a custom Gucci gown. The jewel embellishments and risqué cut-outs make it oh-so-memborable!

Instagram
Karamo

The Queer Eye star makes the red carpet his runway with his dapper suit. He's wearing a Shawn Christopher tux and Montblanc cufflinks.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Margot Robbie

When in doubt, wear Chanel! The Bombshell star is a total knock-out at the fanciful affair with her black-and-white design.

William Waterworth at MICHELE FILOMENO
Josh O'Connor

Serving lewks! The Crown actor reigns supreme at the star-studded event with his sleek and chic Loewe suit.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Zuri Hall

The host is looking red hot, hot, hot at the 2021 Golden Globes with her crimson-colored co-ord set. The floral details and billowing train give it more oomph! 

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

The actress dazzles in her jewel-adorned ballgown that is giving us all the Disney princess vibes.

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jackson Lee

The 2021 Golden Globes ambassador drops jaws with his custom Gucci design.

Phoebe Joaquin
Leslie Odom Jr.

The Hamilton actor skips the boring tuxedo and opts for something more eye-catching.

E!
Carey Mulligan

Pretty in pink! The Golden Globe nominee dresses up in a feminine and flirty silk gown that features off-the-shoulder details and decadent ruching. Her favorite accessory? "This is my first virtual red carpet," she tells E! News. "This is the first time I've worn heels in a good 18 months I think."

Instagram
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family actress lights up the red carpet with her alluring Monique Lhuillier dress.

Heidi Marshall
Audrey Grace Marshall

The Flight Attendant star brings high fashion to the ceremony with her larger-than-life dress.

Top Stories

1

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's 15 Greatest Moments

2

Watch Sneak Peek of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Tell-All With Oprah

3

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Apologizes Past "S--tty" Tweets

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet coverage of the 2021 Golden Globes this Sunday, Feb. 28 starting at midnight. Then catch the repeat airing on Monday at 9.55pm!

Top Stories

1

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's 15 Greatest Moments

2

Watch Sneak Peek of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Tell-All With Oprah

3

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Apologizes Past "S--tty" Tweets

4

Rachael Kirkconnell Reacts to Rachel Lindsay Leaving Instagram

5
Update

All the Leads That Proved to Be Letdowns in the Natalee Holloway Case