2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

All the Details on E!'s Red Carpet Coverage
Meghan & HarryGolden GlobesKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos
EXKLUSIV

Elle Fanning Looks Like a Modern-Day Cinderella at the 2021 Golden Globes

Elle Fanning shared an old Hollywood glam photo ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes, where she's up for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Hulu's The Great.

von Cydney Contreras Feb 28, 2021 23:29Tags
Red CarpetAwardsGolden GlobesElle FanningPromisNBCU
Weitere: Elle Fanning Teases Secret TikTok Account at 2021 Golden Globes

Elle Fanning may play Princess Aurora in Maleficent, but she's giving Cinderella a run for her money at the 2021 Golden Globes.

The Golden Globe nominee showed off her Gucci dress, designed by Alessandro Michele, on Instagram ahead of the big night. She posted a photo of herself looking regal as ever in the baby blue silk-dress, writing, "Dressed up for a night in for the @goldenglobes Thank you to my beautiful hair and makeup team on the show @erinayanianmonroe and @glynnlorraine They transform me into Catherine every day on set and are a part of this special day!"

The team behind Hulu's The Great also helped to capture the picture perfect moment, with Elle sharing that she and photographer Gareth Gatrell "had such a fun time taking these photos" of her in the Gucci dress and Fred Leighton jewelry. 

And, as always, the actress gave Alessandro a shout-out, captioning the pic, "I heart @gucci forever!"

foto
2021 Golden Globes: All the First-Time Nominees

Elle is currently in London, where the cast is filming season two of The Great. She told E! News' Giuliana Rancic that she's a bit of a night owl, but she's also "running on adrenaline" making the time difference a bit less difficult to manage.

Gareth Gatrell

She and co-star Nicholas Hoult are both up for Best Actor in a Comedy Series in their respective categories. 

Hoult appears equally dashing in a suit from Giorgio Armani, writing on Instagram, "Golden Globes are tonight! All dressed up with nowhere to go, but something to watch! So proud of my @thegreathulu family, honoured to be nominated alongside so many friends and people I love."

The actress and actor both delivered witty and stunning performances in the series written by Tony McNamara. To learn how writer of The Favourite spun a funny and charming tale about Catherine the Great, click here!

Top Stories

1

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's 15 Greatest Moments

2

Watch Sneak Peek of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Tell-All With Oprah

3

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Apologizes Past "S--tty" Tweets

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet coverage of the 2021 Golden Globes this Sunday, Feb. 28 starting at midnight. Then catch the repeat airing on Monday at 9.55pm!

Top Stories

1

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's 15 Greatest Moments

2

Watch Sneak Peek of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Tell-All With Oprah

3

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Apologizes Past "S--tty" Tweets

4

Rachael Kirkconnell Reacts to Rachel Lindsay Leaving Instagram

5
Update

All the Leads That Proved to Be Letdowns in the Natalee Holloway Case