Dylan Farrow Asks for "Empathy" and "Compassion" Ahead of New Allen v. Farrow Episode

Dylan Farrow is speaking out ahead of the upcoming episode of Allen v. Farrow.

On Sunday, Feb. 27, the 35 year old took to Twitter to ask for "empathy" and "compassion" for anyone tuning in to the second installment of the four-part documentary series on HBO.

According to Dylan, the episode will feature home video footage of her as a 7 year old that captured the moment she told her mother Mia Farrow about the alleged abuse she suffered from her adoptive father, Woody Allen.

"I'm writing this, because to be totally honest I have been losing sleep and overcome with anxiety," Dylan shared. "Tonight's episode of the Allen v. Farrow docuseries features a video of me as a seven-year-old child disclosing my abuse to my mother. My mother gave me this video when I became an adult to do whatever I wanted with it. It shows me as I was then, a young, vulnerable child. 'Little Dylan,' whom I've tried ever since to protect."