A Look Back at the Biggest Golden Globes Fashion Risks of All Time

The Golden Globes would not be complete without style.

As award season officially begins once again on Sunday, Feb. 28, anticipation is mounting over the fashion viewers will see as the star-studded show unfolds. However, while dressing to the nines in designer looks has become synonymous with the glitzy annual show, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, attending award ceremonies has taken on a new form over the past year. With nominees set to accept the awards virtually, stars and their stylists are striking a balance between putting together a look for the milestone moment while also staying aware of the digital format and current events.

"For me, it's more important to be mindful of the tone of what we're putting out there and be conscious of the fact that people are facing real struggles," stylist Avo Yermagyan told The Hollywood Reporter during a roundtable interview. "Although we want to give them beautiful moments and escapism, we still want to make sure that we're sensitive to what the world is going through."

Simultaneously, there are some styling benefits to these unprecedented circumstances. "It's a different way of working," stylist Sophie Lopez told THR of styling clients for this virtual world. "We are able to cheat in ways that we couldn't if it was an in-person event...We can safety pin things, we don't have to worry about people tripping over their hemlines."