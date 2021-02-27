Prince HarryGolden GlobesKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Meghan Markle Dazzles in a $30 Dress During a Video Call With Prince Harry and James Corden

Meghan Markle is proving her pregnancy style is all kinds of goals, and her latest outfit is no different. The star stunned in an affordable design by a family-owned brand in L.A.

von Alyssa Morin Feb 27, 2021
Royally affordable!

Meghan Markle is proving you don't need to wear expensive clothes to look like a million bucks. During a FaceTime call with her husband Prince Harry and their close friend James Corden, the former Suits actress dazzled in a puffed-sleeved smocked dress in a delightful shade of blue.

While Meghan's outfit wasn't the focus of the video call on The Late Late Show, her brief appearance made a major splash!

The affordable clothing brand Velvet Torch, a family-owned business in L.A., raved over the 39-year-old star's fashion choice. "So this happened today," the brand shared on Instagram on Friday, Feb. 26.

Best of all? Velvet Torch revealed the design Meghan wore costs—wait for it—only $30.

In recent weeks, the Duchess of Sussex has made sweet style statements. On Valentine's Day, she and Prince Harry announced they were expanding their family.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for the pair said in a statement at the time. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

foto
How Meghan Markle Forever Changed the Royal Family

For their pregnancy reveal, the couple posed for photographer Misan Harriman. In the image, Meghan donned a flowy dress that held a special meaning.

"I made [the dress] for her when she was pregnant with Archie, so almost two years ago," Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon told The Telegraph. "There's a reality, it's 2021, and we have a world to save, right? This is an undeniable crisis, and everyone has to do their part."

Whether Meghan is wearing a $30 or $3,500 dress, one thing is certain: She's got an eye for style. 

With that, take a look at her fabulous pregnancy fashion in our gallery below!

CBS
Beauty in Blue

The Duchess of Sussex dazzles in an affordable blue smocked dress while FaceTiming her husband and host James Corden.

YouTube
Spring Ready

During an appearance for the Spotify Stream On special, the actress lights up the room in a bright citrus-designed dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Misan Harriman
Baby on Board

The couple shared their baby news in style—literally! Meghan donned a flowy dress, while her husband looked dapper in a button-down and pants as they announced on Feb. 14, "Archie is going to be a big brother."

CNN
In Full Bloom

Standing in front of a rose garden, the former Suits actress makes a special television appearance on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Dec. 13. She looked effortlessly chic wearing a blush-colored blouse that she paired with a poppy pink lipstick!

Stoianov / LESE / BACKGRID
Out and About

Getting some fresh air! The couple is spotted looking chic on their afternoon walk in Beverly Hills.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Classic Black

The Duchess paid her respects at New Zealand House in a black vintage coat paired with Aquazurra pumps and carrying a Gucci suede clutch.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Stunning in Emerald

Meghan was a sight to see at the Commonwealth Day Service wearing a matching Erdem emerald dress and wool coat.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Amazing Accessories

Meghan headed out in head-to-toe Victoria Beckham. The ensemble consisted of a cream printed dress, as well as a hat and coat. She accessorized her look with emerald pumps and clutch.

Yui Mok/PA Wire
Simple in McQueen

Meghan stuns in a black and white patterned dress by REISS at King's College London on International Women's Day. She pairs the look with an Alexander McQueen blazer and Manolo Blanik's pumps. 

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Glowing and Flowing

Meghan stepped out in the Moroccan sun wearing this black strapless dress and white blazer both by Byabaton for Aritzia. She paired the ensemble with short slingback heels for her visit to the Andalusian Gardens. 

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Comfy and Chic

Duchess Meghan kept it cozy and stylish during her recent trip to Morocco. 

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Simple and Sleek

Meghan joined her hubby on stage in London in a pair of simple black pants and a black top. She added a pop of color with her blazer and accessorized with black pumps. 

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Soft in Shimmer

The duchess attended a celebration for Prince Charles wearing a beautiful brocade shimmering dress with a simple white coat by Amanda Wakeley, a former favorite of Princess Diana

Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images
Dazzling in Dior

The mother-to-be stunned in her Dior gown at The Ambassador's residence in Morocco.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Radiant in Red

The royal turned heads in her red Valentino gown while meeting Morocco's Crown Prince Moulay Hassan.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Baby Shower Bliss

The duchess headed to New York in style to celebrate her bundle of joy with a baby shower. The event was reportedly hosted by Amal Clooney and Serena Williams.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A Vision in White

Meghan wore a stunning Calvin Klein Resort dress to a gala for The Wider Earth.

Yui Mok/PA Wire
Pure Elegance

Meghan looked gorgeous in Givenchy at the February 2018 Endeavour Fund Awards in London.

MARC GIDDINGS/AFP/Getty Images
Pretty in Print

During her visit to Bristol, the mom-to-be removed her coat to reveal a fun, printed midi dress by Oscar de la Renta. 

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Green With Envy

For a snowy visit to Bristol, the expectant royal bundled up in a black William Vintage coat, olive green boots by Sarah Flint and a matching Ralph Lauren clutch. 

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Blushing in Blush

The duchess visited the National Theatre in London wearing a $4,090 Brandon Maxwell blush set. The soft but elegant dress and blazer combo was tied together with a pair of nude Aquazzura Matilde pumps and a Carolina Herrera Insignia clutch. 

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Cozy and Cute

During her first engagement of 2019, Meghan wore a sleek, black dress from HATCH Collection, which she paired with a Victoria Beckham box bag. The show-stopper was her Oscar de la Renta trench coat.

Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire
Sparkle and Shine

After wearing discount brand H&M earlier in the day, the duchess donned a $4,450 Roland Mouret gown at the premiere of the Cirque du Soleil: Totem show at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Jan. 16.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Bargain Shopper

Normally, the 37-year-old is seen in chic designer label ensembles, but the duchess surprised the fashion world when she wore a $35 MAMA maternity beige knit dress from H&M. She added a touch of glam by wearing a Emporio Armani cashmere coat over it and sporting Manolo Blahnik slingback nude heels.

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images
Throwback Moment

Similar to Princess Diana's visit to the Taj Mahal in India in 1992, Meghan wore a bright red coat by Sentaler and a purple dress by ARITIZIA's Babaton collection.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
'Tis the Season

Royal watchers at the Sandringham residence were able to see Meghan and her bump bundled up in a Victoria Beckham ensemble. The pieces she modeled were  a $1,063 Powder Box purse, a $3,085 navy coat and $1,715 black heeled boots. The Duchess of Sussex also wore an Awon Golding hat.

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Flower Power

Duchess Meghan wore a Brock Collection dress and Soia & Kyo's Adelaida coat for a visit to a local care home for retired artists on Dec. 18. 

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images
Holiday Suprise

The Duchess of Sussex surprised guests at the British Fashion Awards in a Givenchy gown to honor Clare Waight Keller, the designer of her wedding gown.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Burgundy Beauty

While visiting the Hubb Community Kitchen, Meghan stunned in a burgundy Club Monaco shift dress that had a velvet collar paired with a matching trench coat and pointed black ankle boots.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Glitz and Glam

For her first Royal Variety Performance, she wore a Safiyaa black and white sequined top and a black floor-length skirt.

