Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Welcome a Baby Girl

The Lutz coven has a new member!

On Friday, Feb. 26, Kellan Lutz and his wife, Brittany, announced the arrival of their daughter, Ashtyn Lilly Lutz. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram, with Brittany telling her followers, "She's here!!!!"

"The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away," Brittany reflected. "It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine. She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension."

She added that they welcomed their little girl on Monday, Feb. 22.

Kellan re-posted his wife's statement, saying, "Birth is amazing!!!"

The new mom and dad shared polaroid photos of their first hours with Ashtyn, including a picture of Kellan holding the little one.