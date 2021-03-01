Why Women Everywhere Love Khloe Kardashian's Good American Clothing

Meghan & HarryCritics' Choice AwardsKaty PerryGrammysKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

With inclusive sizing, amazing denim, and flattering silhouettes for every body, Good American is a wardrobe must.

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There once was a time where the fashion world was devoid of stylish clothing with a truly inclusive size range. And then Khloe Kardashian's Good American clothing was born.

Proudly proclaiming their dedication to being designed for a curvier, sexier and stronger shape, Khloe launched Good American with Emma Grede to respond to what they thought was missing from the denim community... namely, clothing that worked for every body. So they launched a brand to address this issue, created for women of all sizes, but especially those who find themselves between standard and plus sizing.

Since then, Good American has prided itself on offering extreme inclusivity in their sizing and models, featuring women of all shapes, sizes, colors and backgrounds. And they consistently donate to Step Up, an organization that propels girls from under-resourced communities to fulfill their potential. From comfortable jeans with pockets to jumpsuits and now shoes, Good American has a little something for everyone... which is why they're so well loved.

We picked out a few of our favorite Good American items below. If you haven't filled your wardrobe with their wares, now's the time!

Missed Out on Icy Park? Check Out These Super Cute Puffer Dupes

Good Legs

The classic Good Legs jean gets a new spin, thanks to new fabrication and a simpler wash. With its signature high rise and skinny-fit stretch that accentuates your curves, these cute jeans are available in GA's full and inclusive size range from 00 to plus size 24.

$99
Good American

The Exec Blazer Dress

Show 'em who's boss! Taking your office fashion game to the next level, this dress has attitude to spare, and a little bit of stretch to move with you through the day. Grab it in size XS to 4XL.

$235
Good American

Icon Bootie 110

These booties feature a sexy stiletto heel and cloud sole for all day comfort! Not to mention, they'll take you from work to date night in no time.

$139
Good American

Satin Wrap Body

Made of 100% viscose, this sultry bodysuit is soft with a satiny gloss finish, taking the classic bodysuit and making it a must-have whether you're dressing up or down.

$115
Good American

Fit For Success Jumpsuit

It's jumpsuit season, don'tcha know, and this one is certainly up to the task of becoming a wardrobe staple. Made with comfort stretch to hold and mold to curves!

$155
Good American

The Crewneck Body

With long sleeves and a tanga butt, this bodysuit is definitely an ideal addition to jeans, but it'll even work well with your officewear, too. And all Good American bodysuits come with a GA pouch and pasties for easy wear

$135
Good American

Pencil Skirt With Slit

Whether you wear it with kicks, a killer pair of wedges or a sexy set of strappy heels, this denim skirt will elevate your style, thanks to its slim-fitting pencil cut with a stunning slit right up the front seam. It comes in a medium rise with five pockets and a raw hem, and is available from size 00 to plus size 24.

$149
Good American

Two Tone Sherpa Puffer

We're a sucker for sherpa jackets! With a quilted front with faux-sherpa back, this jacket will keep you warm and stylish.

 

$169
Good American

