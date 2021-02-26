Watch the Teaser for Cruel Summer, Freeform's New Mystery Thriller

Weitere : Jessica Biel Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Husband Justin Timberlake

This summer, Freeform is heading back to the '90s.

The network is debuting a new '90s-set psychological thriller called Cruel Summer, which follows the disappearance of a popular teen named Kate (Olivia Holt) and its impact on the nerdy Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia).

"All signs point to Jeanette's guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be?" the Freeform description reads. "Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America."

The trailer shows three very different Jeanettes before, during and after her experiences with Kate and asks, "Who do you believe?"

Cruel Summer is executive produced by Jessica Biel, who's got some serious experience both in teen dramas (7th Heaven) and perception-based mysteries (The Sinner), as well as growing up in front of the camera.