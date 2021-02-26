Dive Into the Action-Packed World of Netflix's Shadow and Bone With All-New Trailer

"What are you?"

On Friday, Feb. 26, Netflix released the first trailer for its highly anticipated TV adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's popular Grishaverse novels. The new series, titled Shadow and Bone, will premiere April 23 on the streaming service. And, if the action-packed trailer below is to be believed, Shadow and Bone will be your next fantasy-adventure obsession.

As seen in the just-released trailer, soldier Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) seems eager to prove herself by entering harrowing, dark terrain, known as the Shadow Fold. However, after surviving an attack inside the dark space, it's revealed that Starkov has powers that could be key to taking it down.

A voice is heard explaining, "The Shadow Fold, a scar on the map that tore our country in two. To destroy it, we need a miracle."

Thus, Starkov's superior, General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), demands to know the truth about her identity. He notes, "Answer the question. What are you?" While Starkov believes she is only a mapmaker, Kirigan reveals she actually has magical abilities—and will help change the world.