See How Hunter March's FaceTime Date With a Fan Went on Nightly Pop

Love is in the air!

Last week, Nightly Pop's Nina Parker revealed that her co-host Hunter March has been "feeling extra lonely" lately. Determined to change that, she made a plea to the show's fans: Submit a video about what makes you a good match for Hunter, and you may get the opportunity to go on a FaceTime date with him.

Nina fielded all of the entries, and on Thursday, Feb. 25's Nightly Pop, those at home watched as Hunter (virtually) wined and dined Esin, the woman chosen by his co-host.

"It went really well," Hunter reported. "She's very, very sweet."

She's also astrologically compatible with him, something he joked "is an important part of an L.A.-based date."

Throughout the FaceTime, the two continued to chat about their respective signs, and after Esin snuck a peach innuendo into the conversation, Hunter dropped a bombshell: "I want to meet the parents!"