From Taylor Swift to Carrie Underwood, You Won't Believe What the ACM Awards Looked Like in 2009

Here's a fun flashback: See Carrie Underwood, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Taylor Swift and more at the 2009 ACM Awards.

von EOL Staff Feb 26, 2021 16:57Tags
It's almost that time of year again!

On Friday, Feb. 26, the Academy of Country Music Awards announced the nominees for its 56th annual award show, with Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert leading the very talented pack.

The ceremony, which will be broadcast live on CBS April 18, is known for its signature hat trophy—not to be confused with the hat Pharrell Williams famously wore to the 2014 Grammy Awards. Think Taylor Swift pre-1989 or Dolly Parton during her "Jolene" era.

Needless to say, the world is an entirely different place since the ACM's first started handing hats out in 1968. Looking back even to 2009, the country music community has come a long way. Back then, Carrie Underwood had taken home the ACM's biggest prize of Entertainer of the Year to secure country music's prestigious Triple-Crown Award.

In comparison, Swift had won Album of the Year for her chart-topping second studio album Fearless while Luke Bryan wouldn't win Top New Artist until a year later.

ACM Awards 2020: Red Carpet Fashion

Bryan as a new artist? Swift as a country singer? Oh, what a different time that was.  

In honor of the latest batch of honorees, let's put on our boots and take a walk down memory lane as we recount what the ACMs looked like way back in 2009.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

The happily married duo were all smiles as they made their way down the red carpet at the MGM Grand. 

Ethan Miller/ Getty images
Matthew McConaughey & Reba McEntire

You never know who will will show up for this Las Vegas party. The Dallas Buyers Club actor actor a moment with the country icon while on stage. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Julianne Hough

The dancer dazzled in this gown before she went on to win the fan-voted Top New Artist award. 

Ethan Miller/ Getty images
Carrie Underwood

The country superstar shined on stage as she performed. Little did the world know that the American Idol winner would be a regular on the ACM Awards stage. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Taylor Swift

The "Blank Space" singer graced the red carpet before she went on to win Album of the Year for her chart-topping album, Fearless

Ethan Miller/ Getty images
Miranda Lambert

The "Dead Flowers" singer looked confident on stage, despite not picking up any awards that evening. 

Ethan Miller/ Getty images
Scott Borchetta & Taylor Swift

The "Red" singer shared a moment with her former record label executive, as she picks up the award for Album of the Year. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Marisa Miller

The Sports Illustrated model looked stunning as she walked the red carpets in the evening. 

Ethan Miller/ Getty images
Carrie Underwood

The "Before He Cheats" singer looked like a million bucks as she accepted the award for Entertainer of the Year. 

Ethan Miller/ Getty images
Sugarland

The band composed of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush was seen rehearsing before the big night.

Ethan Miller/ Getty images
Reba McEntire

The hostess for the night opened the show by performing one of her hits.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
LeAnn Rimes

The "Blue" singer flashed a smile on the red carpet before she went on to win the Home Depot Humanitarian Award that night. 

Ethan Miller/ Getty images
Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory alum turned heads for all the right reasons as she presented an award. 

Ethan Miller/ Getty images
Miley Cyrus

Long before Plastic Hearts was released, the Hannah Montana star hit the stage to perform one of her hits.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Luke Bryan

The American Idol judge walked the red carpet in one of his first ACM Award appearances. 

