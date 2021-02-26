Sienna Miller Can Relate to the Treatment Britney Spears Faced: "It Was Assault"

As society refocuses on the treatment Britney Spears faced in the spotlight through a new lens, Sienna Miller already sees it clearly.

In the early aughts, the now-39-year-old actress was a rising star, whose relationship with ex Jude Law and his subsequent cheating scandal made her a ceaseless target of the paparazzi and a fixture in the press. In that same era, Spears navigated the sea of cameras that endlessly followed her day after day, even capturing the moment she shaved her head one night in February 2007. It's an event chronicled in the newly released New York Times and FX documentary episode, Framing Britney Spears, which Miller confirmed to The Guardian she—like many around the world—has been watching. But, unlike most, she can also relate.

"Everyone in the culture was complicit in what was being done to girls in that moment," she told the website. "I was definitely a victim of that, and I couldn't handle it. I don't know how anyone could. It was assault."