Watch The Voice's Nick Jonas Tease "Old Man" Blake Shelton Ahead of Season 20

The Voice is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year!

That's right: An entire decade has passed since the NBC musical competition series first premiered, and when season 20 kicks off on Monday, Mar. 1, there's only one coach who can say they've been there since the beginning.

We're, of course, talking about Blake Shelton.

The country singer and his fellow coaches—John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas—caught up with E! News' Carissa Culiner on Thursday, Feb. 25's Daily Pop to tell fans what they can expect this season, but seeing as how Blake's newly engaged, he couldn't help but gush about his fiancée Gwen Stefani first.

"She still hasn't gotten me a ring yet," he joked. "It's ridiculous. How come only the girls get the ring?"

In all seriousness, Blake told Carissa he's "having the greatest year already."

"I am engaged to Gwen effing Stefani," the "God's Country" singer expressed. "I mean, come on. This is unbelievable!"