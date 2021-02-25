Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Gives Another Rare Look into Her Life

Weitere : Nicole Kidman Reflects on Marriage to Tom Cruise

Catching a glimpse of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman's kids can feel like Mission: Impossible, but they do make a rare appearance here and there.

Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise, the former couple's adopted eldest child, shared a selfie on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Feb. 24, marking the first pic she has posted of herself in five months. The new pic is black and white and shows a closeup of her bundled up in a scarf and hat. Bella, 28, and her husband of five years, Max Parker, live in England, which recently experienced some snowy weather.

Bella captioned her latest pic with, "Same face, new prints now available on the shop." She is an artist who often shares images of her paintings on Instagram, where she has more than 26,000 followers and follows more than 200 people, including both her parents.

Bella last shared a photo of herself on social media in September—a selfie showing her rocking blue streaks in her brown hair. She also shared another rare selfie a month earlier.