Kylie Jenner Reveals the Delicious Food She Craved While in Labor With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner had one thing on her mind while in labor: bread.
The beauty mogul, who welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018, recalled her labor cravings while on a night out with Caitlyn Jenner on Feb. 24. During the dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood, Calif., Kylie took to her Instagram Story to share the cute tidbit with her fans.
"Fun fact, Craig's in L.A. has the best bread of all time, specifically this one," she said as she zoomed into a bowl of breaded pieces. "This is what I craved my whole labor and it's the first thing I had right after I gave birth to Stormi."
As fans may recall, Kylie, 23, previously opened up about her pregnancy cravings during a 2018 Twitter question and answer session, during which she told fans that she gained 40 lbs. and craved Eggo waffles. "I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven't had one since i had her," she wrote, "So strange! Lol."
She also told a fan that she enjoyed In-n-Out and "Donuts too" during her pregnancy.
In early February, Stormi—who Kylie shares with Travis Scott— celebrated her third birthday with her mom in Turks and Caicos. "It was a girls' trip to celebrate Stormi's birthday in one of their favorite places," a source told E! News. "They stayed at a private villa where they have often stayed in the past."
The source added, "They stayed for three nights and had a great vacation spending time at the beach, swimming, taking boat rides and playing in the sand."
The mommy-daughter duo were joined by her cousins Dream Kardashian, True Thompson, Penelope Disick, North West and Chicago West.
"It was all about the kids...Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie made it fun for them," the insider shared. "They took tons of pictures and the sisters sat around watching the kids play at the beach."