Kelly Ripa Leaves NSFW Comment on Mark Consuelos' Birthday Tribute to Son Joaquin

While celebrating their youngest son Joaquin's 18th birthday, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reflected on "making him" in Montreal. Scroll on for the intimate exchange.

Joaquin Consuelos might want to avoid reading his parents' latest Instagram exchange.

While celebrating their youngest son's 18th birthday on Feb. 24, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared some intimate information about his conception. "Happy 18th Birthday Quino! @kellyripa our little guy is all grown up," Mark captioned his tribute post. "We love you Joaquin!"

After seeing her husband's message, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host replied with a cheeky comment. "You know what? Making him was so much fun," Kelly wrote along with heart emojis. In response, the Riverdale actor noted that Joaquin was "made" in Montreal.

While Joaquin has yet to respond to his mom and dad's exchange, Kelly, 50, and Mark, 49—who have become known for their hilariously NSFW social media commentary over the years—have fans laughing. "You two are the BEST!!" one Instagram user wrote. "So funny!" While another fan commented, "Kelly you're so bad!! I LOVE it! You guys are sexy hot!!"

All the Times Lola Consuelos Called Out Parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The talk show host also took to her own social media page to celebrate Joaquin's birthday. Alongside a video montage of family photos, Kelly wrote, "Joaquin 18!!!! Happy birthday to the light of our lives! You fill everyday with joy, and make everything better! We love you to the moon and beyond."

In May, Kelly and Mark—who are also parents to Michael Consuelos, 23 and Lola Consuelos, 19—will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. The former All My Children stars wed on May 6, 1996.

To celebrate their 24th anniversary in 2020, the couple shared sweet messages to each other on Instagram. 

"Making a life, sharing a history, holding you close for 24 years," Mark wrote to his wife. "I love you @kellyripa." While Kelly noted, "Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, or at least half my life @instasuelos. Cheers to 24 years!"

A Live-ly Celebration

"So proud of my girl. 15year live anniversary. #KellysSweet15 #quinceañera"

A Cute Brunch

"The band is back together again... Brunch with the Consuelos gang..."

A Christmas-gram

"Live! Christmas party on FLEEK! @instasuelos on FLEEK! False eyelashes on FLEEK! (Mine, not his)"

A Family Affair

"An actual family photo? With all of us in the picture? Thanks Vince Flores/Startraksphoto.com for capturing the unheard of. ⭐️#walkoffame"

XOXO

"#bae watch."

Double Trouble

"Can't make this sh#! Up. Small calf tear."

Star Power

"Sooo proud of you @kellyripa ...so well deserved...xoxxo" 

Fireworks

"Thank you @marcobenattar for a great Montreal weekend."

Love Train

"On our way to Formula 1. Grand Prix Montreal"

Perfect Match

"Nobody I'd rather spend hump day with than @instasuelos for obvious reasons."

Beach Bums

"Here he comes.........@instasuelos always scintillating........always shirtless. #cohosting"

Sparks Fly

"Happy hump day to my beloved @instasuelos ! Thank you for making everyday feel like hump day!" 

Party Animals

"New Years Eve with @instasuelos is EVERYTHING!"

Destination: Marriage

"Canton here we come @michaelstrahan start chillin the tequila" 

Look of Love

"What are you lookin at"

Dynamic Duo

"Going to the chapel........#instasuelos"

