Watch Scott Disick Tell Kourtney Kardashian He's Ready to Marry Her "Right Now"

In this exclusive clip from the upcoming final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick reveals he'd marry ex Kourtney Kardashian "right here, right now." We have Kim Kardashian to thank for this declaration, as she is seen grilling the former flames about a reconciliation.
Kim boldly asks during dinner, "Kourtney and Scott, so when are you guys gonna get back together?"
As the family takes in an awkward moment of silence, Scott reveals his stance on the matter. He comments, "Wherever Kourt stands, I stand with her. Forever."
Rather than give an answer, Kourtney offers up a simple, "That's nice."
Refusing to back down, the Skims mogul suggests a "Kourtney-Scott wedding" to end season 20. She adds, "That would be epic."
This excites the rest of the family with Khloe Kardashian encouraging the Flip It Like Disick star to propose. While Kourtney remains tightlipped on the matter, Kris Jenner chimes in with some words of encouragement.
The famed momager notes, "Scott, if you could just bring it within yourself to go over there and get on one knee, propose, we'll have the wedding. It'll be amazing. Make my daughter respectable."
Surprisingly, Scott expresses that he isn't opposed to the idea. "Well, I love you and I'm ready to marry you. Right here, right now," Scott informs Kourtney before adding, "Kourtney knows that eventually we'll get married and live a good life."
Kourtney and Scott parted ways in 2015 and have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship for their three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.
Yet, Kourtney doesn't appear to be confidant about a romantic reconciliation. She quietly comments, "Or when you want to work on yourself."
In all seriousness, Scott asks, "What else do I have to do?"
After Khloe points out Kourtney's ultimatum, the father of three seems eager to learn more. He says, "I would love to know what I can do."
As for Kourtney's response? We'll have to wait for season 20 for the answer.
