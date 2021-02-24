Tiger WoodsGolden GlobesKardashiansBridgertonTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in March 2021

Mark your calendars! Crazy, Stupid, Love and a new Michelle Obama children’s series are joining Netflix in March 2021. See what else is coming to the streaming service soon.

Michelle Obama Lands Healthy Kids' Show "Waffles + Mochi"

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the U.S., all of us have become professional bingers.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Netflix announced all of the new TV shows, movies and original projects joining the streaming service in March 2021.

The month kicks off with something for the music lovers with the Netflix original documentary, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, which will detail the life, career and untimely 1997 death of Brooklyn rapper Christopher "Biggie Smalls" Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G.

Speaking of originals, Last Chance U: Basketball is finally here. The series will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies basketball team as they make their way to the California state championship.

The college admissions scandal will also be examined in a documentary titled Operation Varsity Blues.

Michelle Obama is bringing her love for health and children to the small screen with, Waffles + Mochi, a children's show encouraging kids on healthy eating habits and spoiler: Adorable puppets will be included.

Classic E! Series to Binge

Anime fans will be excited to learn Hunter X Hunter is joining the Netflix family with Seasons 1 through 3 along with Netflix original Pacific Rim: The Rim. The new series will follow two siblings on a search for their parents where they will encounter "new creatures, seedy characters and chance allies."

See even more movies and TV shows coming to Netflix below.

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Netflix Documentary)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dances with Wolves

The Dark Knight

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend

Invictus

Jason X

Killing Gunther

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2

The Pursuit of Happyness

Rain Man

Step Up: Revolution

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

Training Day

Two Weeks Notice

Year One

March 2

Black or White

March 3

Moxie (Netflix Film)

Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix Documentary)

Parker

Safe Haven

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black (Netflix Anime)

March 5 

City of Ghosts (Netflix Family)

Dogwashers (Netflix Film)

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Netflix Documentary)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 (Netflix Family)

Sentinelle (Netflix Film)

March 8 

Bombay Begums (Netflix Original)

Bombay Rose (Netflix Film)

March 9

The Houseboat (Netflix Original)

StarBeam: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

March 10 

Dealer (Netflix Original)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix Documentary)

Marriage or Mortgage (Netflix Original)

March 11

Coven of Sisters (Netflix Film)

March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The One (Netflix Original)

Paper Lives (Netflix Film)

Paradise PD: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

YES DAY (Netflix Film) 

March 14

Audrey

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG

The Last Blockbuster

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Netflix Original)

Zero Chill (Netflix Original)

March 16

RebelComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (Netflix Comedy Special)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix Family)

March 17 

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Netflix Documentary)

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Netflix Original)

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession (Netflix Anime)

Cabras da Peste (Netflix Film)

Deadly Illusions

The Fluffy Movie

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix Special)

Skylines 

March 19 

Alien TV: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Country Comfort (Netflix Family)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sky Rojo (Netflix Original)

March 20

Jiu Jitsu

March 22

Navillera (Netflix Original)

Philomena  

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 24

Seaspiracy (Netflix Documentary)

Who Killed Sara? (Netflix Original)

March 25

Caught by a Wave (Netflix Film)

DOTA: Dragon's Blood (Netflix)

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency (Netflix Family)

March 26

A Week Away (Netflix Film Trailer)

Bad Trip (Netflix Film) 

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1- 4

Croupier

The Irregulars (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (Netflix Original)

Nailed It!: Double Trouble (Netflix Original)

March 29 

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Rainbow High: Season 1 

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (Netflix Family)

March 31

At Eternity's Gate

Haunted: Latin America (Netflix Original)

