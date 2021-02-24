20 MasterClasses You'll Wanna Stream Right Now: Shonda Rhimes, Tan France, Natalie Portman & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's never too late to learn a new skill—and thanks to technology, you can do it right from your computer. No textbooks needed.
MasterClass is an online education platform that features video classes from renowned experts in their fields, such as business, fashion, and cooking. For $3.45/week (billed annually), you can take classes from the comfort of your home from an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, a Grammy-winning singer, and a Nobel Prize-winning economist.
We've rounded up the best MasterClasses you can dive into and all the newfound knowledge you've always wanted. Start your educational journey below!
Shonda Rhimes Teaches
Learn from the Queen of TV herself! After writing and producing hit shows like Bridgerton, Private Pratice and How to Get Away with Murder, Shonda is a wealth of information when it comes to TV writing.
Annie Liebovitz Teaches Photography
The renowned photographer will teach you everything from developing concepts, working with subjects, shooting with natural light and post-production.
Tan France Teaches Style for Everyone
The Queer Eye cohost and style icon will help you feel your best through teaching you how to select colors, shapes, and patterns for your wardrobe.
Natalie Portman Teaches Acting
Sure the world is just a stage and we are all actors. But don't you want to learn how to act in TV and film by none other than Natalie Portman! The award-winning actor will instruct you on how to integrate real-life details into every role, and how to build your own creative process.
Anna Wintour Teaches Creativity and Leadership
In 12 video lessons, you'll learn how to lead with vision, make bold decisions and nurture talent from the Vogue Editor-in-Chief and Artistic Director of Condé Nast.
Paul Krugman Teaches Economics and Society
The Nobel Prize-winning economist shares the key principles that shape major political and social issues, including health care, taxes, globalization, and more.
Timbaland Teaches Producing and Beatmaking
Jam with the Grammy-winning producer as he shows you how to collaborate with vocalists, layer new tracks, and create great hooks.
Stephen Curry Teaches Shooting, Ball-Handling, and Scoring
Shoot your shot by learning shooting, ball-handling, and scoring techniques with the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.
David Lynch Teaches Creativity and Film
Take your creativity to new heights by studying up on filmmaking with the director of Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet.
Diane von Furstenberg Teaches Building a Fashion Brand
The renowned fashion designer and style icon will take you through how to develop a product, build a brand, and more in the fashion industry.
RuPaul Teaches Self-Expression and Authenticity
RuPaul's MasterClass includes a downloadable workbook that features a makeup glossary, a HERstory of drag, and a quiz to reveal your own drag personality.