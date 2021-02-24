Tiger WoodsGolden GlobesKardashiansBridgertonTV-GuideGalerienVideos

20 MasterClasses You'll Wanna Stream Right Now: Shonda Rhimes, Tan France, Natalie Portman & More

Learn new skills like tennis, cooking, and fashion branding on the online education platform.

E-Comm: MasterclassMasterclass

It's never too late to learn a new skill—and thanks to technology, you can do it right from your computer. No textbooks needed.

MasterClass is an online education platform that features video classes from renowned experts in their fields, such as business, fashion, and cooking. For $3.45/week (billed annually), you can take classes from the comfort of your home from an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, a Grammy-winning singer, and a Nobel Prize-winning economist.

We've rounded up the best MasterClasses you can dive into and all the newfound knowledge you've always wanted. Start your educational journey below!

Shonda Rhimes Teaches

Learn from the Queen of TV herself! After writing and producing hit shows like Bridgerton, Private Pratice and How to Get Away with Murder, Shonda is a wealth of information when it comes to TV writing. 

$3/Week
MasterClass

Annie Liebovitz Teaches Photography

The renowned photographer will teach you everything from developing concepts, working with subjects, shooting with natural light and post-production.

$3/Week
MasterClass

Tan France Teaches Style for Everyone

The Queer Eye cohost and style icon will help you feel your best through teaching you how to select colors, shapes, and patterns for your wardrobe.

$3/Week
MasterClass

Natalie Portman Teaches Acting

Sure the world is just a stage and we are all actors. But don't you want to learn how to act in TV and film by none other than Natalie Portman! The award-winning actor will instruct you on how to integrate real-life details into every role, and how to build your own creative process.

$3/Week
MasterClass

Anna Wintour Teaches Creativity and Leadership

In 12 video lessons, you'll learn how to lead with vision, make bold decisions and nurture talent from the Vogue Editor-in-Chief and Artistic Director of Condé Nast.

$3/Week
MasterClass

Simone Biles Teaches Gymnastics

Learn vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and more from the 10-time gold medal-winner, who has already become an Olympic legend at just 23 years old.

$3/Week
MasterClass

Paul Krugman Teaches Economics and Society

The Nobel Prize-winning economist shares the key principles that shape major political and social issues, including health care, taxes, globalization, and more.

$3/Week
MasterClass

Timbaland Teaches Producing and Beatmaking

Jam with the Grammy-winning producer as he shows you how to collaborate with vocalists, layer new tracks, and create great hooks.

$3/Week
MasterClass

Dominique Ansel Teaches French Pastry Fundamentals

Master the fundamental techniques needed to make French pastries just like the James Beard Award-winning pastry chef who gave us the cronut and the famous bakeries that bear his name.

$3/Week
MasterClass

Stephen Curry Teaches Shooting, Ball-Handling, and Scoring

Shoot your shot by learning shooting, ball-handling, and scoring techniques with the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

$3/Week
MasterClass

Judy Blume Teaches Writing

Have you dreamed of becoming a young adult novelist after reading a Judy Blume book? Now you can start writing your own tome with guidance from Blume herself.

$3/Week
MasterClass

David Lynch Teaches Creativity and Film

Take your creativity to new heights by studying up on filmmaking with the director of Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet.

$3/Week
MasterClass

Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home

The Hell's Kitchen chef will teach you the skills to help you recreate your favorite restaurant dishes in the comfort of your own home.

$3/Week
MasterClass

Serena Williams Teaches Tennis

If you've decided you want to hit the court and play tennis, you need to start by learning the basic techniques with the best player of all time, the Serena Williams.

$3/Week
MasterClass

Diane von Furstenberg Teaches Building a Fashion Brand

The renowned fashion designer and style icon will take you through how to develop a product, build a brand, and more in the fashion industry.

$3/Week
MasterClass

Wolfgang Puck Teaches Cooking

Make recipes like tuna sashimi, pepper steak with red wine sauce, farro salad with roasted carrots and more with guidance from the celebrated Spago chef and restaurateur.

$3/Week
MasterClass

Bob Iger Teaches Business Strategy and Leadership

The former Disney CEO will take you through the media conglomerate's acquisitions of Pixar and Marvel, along with giving you his tips for successful negotiations and time management.

$3/Week
MasterClass

RuPaul Teaches Self-Expression and Authenticity

RuPaul's MasterClass includes a downloadable workbook that features a makeup glossary, a HERstory of drag, and a quiz to reveal your own drag personality.

$3/Week
MasterClass

Neil deGrasse Tyson Teaches Scientific Thinking and Communication

The famous astrophysicist's lessons focus on the scientific method, cognitive bias, communication tactics, and more.

$3/Week
MasterClass

Christina Aguilera Teaches Singing

Hit those high notes with the Grammy-winning singer in 23 video lessons, featuring Aguilera's vocal warm-up exercises and an app that will identify your vocal range.

$3/Week
MasterClass

