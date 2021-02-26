Let's Give Nicole Kidman's The Undoing Coats All the Awards

If you watched The Undoing, you know there were many stars in the hit show.
There was Nicole Kidman as Grace Fraser, the wronged wife at the center of the series. There was Hugh Grant as Jonathan Fraser, her husband-turned-suspect in his lover's murder trial. There were also an array of supporting players—Édgar Ramírez as Detective Joe Mendoza, Noah Jupe as their son, Henry Fraser; Lily Rabe as their friend, Sylvia Steinetz; and, of course, Matilda De Angelis as the deceased Elena Alves. But, among the all-star cast was another emerging star not listed in the credits: Grace Fraser's fabulous coat collection.
Ever since the camera zoomed in on Grace wrapped up in an oxblood fur coat at a Manhattan crosswalk seven minutes into the first episode, fashion lovers rejoiced. In the mix of a nail-biting murder case, it was a signal that the show was also going to serve up bold—and perhaps even divisive—style.
Equal parts fashion and function, the outerwear proved to be an essential part of Kidman's character. After all, she was a working woman on the go in the snow-littered Big Apple. Plus, there was the suspicion-raising plot point that Grace liked to stroll...and just happened to walk by her husband's lover's studio on the night she was bludgeoned to death.
"I was on one of my walks," Grace told her husband's lawyer, Haley Fitzgerald (Noma Dumezweni). "That's how I ground myself—I walk." Whatever the case, the Internet was glad she did because she got her steps in while sporting some swoon-worthy outerwear that will live on in the annals of 2020's fashion moments.
As the 2021 Golden Globes inch closer, The Undoing is not lacking in award recognition. However, while it's been nominated in four categories, including Best Limited Series or TV Movie, it only seems right that the coats get their due, too.
Unfortunately, the Golden Globes don't have a costume category, so this photo tribute will have to suffice. All you have to do is channel your best Upper East Side socialite psychologist and scroll away.