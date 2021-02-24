Why KJ Apa Sometimes Feels Like "I'm in Jail" While Working on Riverdale

Weitere : KJ Apa Reveals Head Injury From Stunt for "Songbird" Movie

There's more to KJ Apa than his famous character Archie Andrews.

For nearly six seasons, the 23-year-old actor has had a major role on the hit TV series Riverdale. The opportunity has grown his fan base and turned him into a wanted man for projects on both the big and small screen.

But while speaking to Demi Moore for Interview Magazine, KJ reflected on his latest movie and explained why Songbird was a nice change from his TV role.

"I felt so free coming from a show where I feel like I'm in jail a lot of the time," KJ explained. "There are so many restrictions on what I can and can't do. With this character, it was like, ‘Wow, this is what it's like to really express myself in a natural way.' I wasn't covered in makeup or hair products. I had long hair and a beard. I just felt free."

The New Zealand native continued, "There's been so much pressure in playing Archie. I'm so grateful for the show and its success, but at the same time, there's a lot of baggage that comes with that success. I feel like the only people I can talk to about my issues are my costars, the people who can really relate to me."