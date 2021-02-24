Katharine McPhee Reveals Sex of First Baby With David Foster

It's a boy for Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster.
McPhee, who married music producer Foster in 2019, shared the news on Tammin Sursok and Roxy Manning's podcast Women on Top. The actress told the hosts, "Now that I am having a boy, there are different things I need to worry about to teach him, versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl.... I think men have different issues and different things to worry about."
The American Idol alum, who quietly shared her baby news with subtle Instagram posts, admitted there's a reason she hasn't made big public announcements about her pregnancy. "I never want to assume that my life is so important that people are waiting to announce that I am pregnant," she explained. "Or waiting to post the first photo of my baby's foot, hand or something like that."
Though McPhee, 36, may prefer not to dish all the details of her pregnancy journey, she did share how she and Foster, 71, fell in love after years of friendship.
The Smash star told the hosts that while Foster was the one who produced her cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" when she was fresh off American Idol in her early 20s, it was more than a decade later that the two connected on a romantic level.
"We ran into each other in Palm Springs and I was much more mature. I was 32 years old and we had a lot of red wine. He invited me and my sister, who I had taken her to Palm Springs for a girls' weekend, to a tennis match," she recalled. "And he said, 'Come to the tennis match!' And I was like, 'OK.' And my sister went back to our hotel and he said to me, 'Come stay and party with a bunch of friends.' And there were tons of people, and we kept drinking wine and it was a very different night than all the previous years!"
Earlier this month, McPhee shared a sweet Instagram photo of her and Foster in honor of Valentine's Day, along with the caption, "My forever Valentine!! My best friend, my favorite person, my motivator, my everyday! @davidfoster I looove you cookie."
And soon, baby (boy) will make three. Listen to the full Woman on Top podcast here.