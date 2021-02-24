Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Trolling Marvel Fans Over Spider-Man 3's Title

Weitere : Tom Holland Gushes Over Working With Marvel's Elite Actors

April Fools' Day is still over a month away, but don't tell that to the cast of the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

Tom Holland (who plays Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), three stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 23 to each share an exclusive still from the highly anticipated Spider-Man 3.

The three images show their three characters exploring some type of spooky building. In one of the pics, Ned is using his trusty laptop, while Peter and MJ are huddled around him.

But that's not all they shared. The three performers all claimed to be revealing the film's title, but each of their posts offered a different option. Indeed, all three names clearly appear to be jokes that play off the fact that the first two films in the series (2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home) both included the word "home."