Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

The Lowell-Baltierra family is growing!
On Monday, Feb. 22, Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell, 28, and Tyler Baltierra, 29, revealed they're expecting another child together. At the time, the couple shared a photo of two of their daughters, Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 2, holding a sign that read "27 weeks until I become a big sister."
Now, the couple is revealing the sex of their baby with Celebuzz. The reality TV couple tells the outlet, "Everyone is asking what the baby's gender is. We have found out that we are going to be having a... drumroll please... another girl!"
The pair, who has previously spoken about wanting a baby boy in the past, adds that they're excited to have yet another girl in the house.
"While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she's healthy though that's really all that matters," Catelynn shared. "This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!"
Catelynn added Tyler is "not disappointed at all," even though he's outnumbered by females. "All in all we are just excited to be completing our family regardless of the gender."
Two months ago, Catelynn told her followers she had suffered a pregnancy loss, writing that she was opening up about the experience so other people know they are "not alone."
"We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma from this that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year," she reflected. "Thank you in advance for your prayers, love and support."
Now, the MTV star is grateful for her health and the new baby on the way. She wrote in her pregnancy announcement, "This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon."