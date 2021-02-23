Here’s What Tiger Woods Said About His Back Surgery Recovery 2 Days Before Car Crash

Tiger Woods gave fans a health update just two days before he was hospitalized.
The pro golfer was taken by ambulance to the hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 23, after he was injured in a single-car crash near Rolling Hills Estate and Rancho Palos Verdes in California.
His agent Mark Steinberg told NBC News he experienced multiple leg injuries and is in surgery. Lt. Michael White told E! News the wounds are "non-life threatening," and authorities do not currently believe alcohol was involved in the accident.
Over the weekend, Woods served as the Tournament Host of The Genesis Invitational 2021 at the Riviera Golf Course, where he spoke about how he was feeling following his fifth back surgery in December.
"I'm feeling fine," Woods told sportscaster Jim Nantz on Sunday, Feb. 21. "I'm a little bit stiff."
He said he had one more MRI scheduled to see if his annulus fibrosus had scarred over. "Then I can start doing more activities," the 45-year-old athlete shared. "But still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, you know, the little things, before I can start gravitating towards something a little more."
Nantz noted that the 2021 Masters Tournament is coming up in April and asked if Woods would be there. "God, I hope so," he laughed. "I gotta get there first. A lot of it's based on my surgeons and my doctors and my therapists and making sure that I do it correctly. And this is the only back I've got, so I don't have much more wiggle room left there."
He added, "I don't know what the plan is. The plan right now is just to go ahead and get the MRI and see if the annulus is sealed and if it's scarred over and then we can start progressing."
Woods, who had his fifth microdiscectomy surgery on Dec. 23, said that as far as golfing goes, he hasn't been playing much recently. "I do a lot of putting drills," he explained. "I have lengthened my putter. Starts with that, I don't have to bend over as far."
He continued, "I didn't really play a whole lost this past year, so yes, I have watched a lot of golf. My son is starting to get more into it, so he wants to watch golf," referring to his 12-year-old son Charlie Axel Woods.
According to the PGA, Woods has experienced several surgeries throughout his career, including a spinal fusion in 2017, a procedure for a pinched nerve in 2014 and an ACL repair in 2008.
The golfer announced in January 2021 he underwent surgery to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching a nerve. At the time, he said in a statement on social media, "I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour."
Ahead of The Genesis Invitational, Woods tweeted, "Will miss competing with you this week, but I look forward to seeing you at Riv."
Last year, he was selected for induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame, with the ceremony scheduled to take place in March 2022.
Watch his recent interview above.