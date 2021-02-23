Laverne Cox Is All of Us Fantasizing About Sex Scenes With Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page

As E! News' Justin Sylvester put it, "it's been a big year" for Laverne Cox.
"A new podcast, you're in a Golden Globe-nominated movie and a new man," the Daily Pop co-host recounted to Laverne on Tuesday, Feb. 23's episode. "This pandemic did not hold you down!"
The actress and activist responded by explaining that she initially saw the extra time at home due to COVID-19 as "an opportunity for spiritual growth."
"And then, the spiritual growth got tricky," Laverne continued. "But—and I talk about this on my new podcast, The Laverne Cox Show—I started doing a lot of Zoom dates, 'cause I was like, 'I'm single.'"
The format "became a really great way to screen" potential suitors because, as Laverne revealed, she can tell if there's a connection "within the first three to five minutes" of chatting. "And that saves you from having to leave your house to go and meet somebody!"
On top of dating and her other projects, Laverne is also set to star in Inventing Anna, Shonda Rhimes' upcoming Netflix series about the fake heiress at the center of New York Magazine's now infamous article, "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People."
Working with the iconic Grey's Anatomy showrunner on both the new series and her Shondaland Audio podcast has been a real treat, Laverne told Justin.
"She's incredible," the 48-year-old star expressed. "She's an amazing human being. I am honored and humbled to be in partnership with Shondaland."
And yes, like everyone else, Laverne is obsessed with Shonda's latest project Bridgerton. In fact, she even revealed who she'd play on the series if it were up to her!
"Anybody who got to have sex with the Duke," she admitted, referring to Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings played by Regé-Jean Page. "I don't want to objectify him but that man is fine!"
Hear more from Laverne in the interview.
