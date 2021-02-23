Inside Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich's Casual New Romance

BREAKING NEWS

Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Car Crash, Removed By "Jaws of Life"
After photos surfaced of Katy Keene actress Lucy Hale and Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich kissing during a lunch date, E! News learned new details about what makes this romance work.

There's a pretty little romance blooming in Hollywood.

Just days after Katy Keene actress Lucy Hale, 31, and Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich, 51, were spotted packing on the PDA during an afternoon lunch date, E! News is learning more about the new relationship.

"Lucy and Skeet were set up through mutual friends," a source close to the actress shared with E! News. "They know a lot of the same people in the acting circle and connected recently. It's very new. They are both really into each other and have been dating for about a month."

While the source is quick to call the relationship "pretty casual," the pair has been seeing each other frequently in recent weeks.

"They spend a lot of time at each other's homes just hanging out and being low key," the insider explained. "Lucy thinks Skeet is very charming and sweet. She likes that he is a dedicated dad." Skeet has two children from his relationship with ex-wife Georgina Cates.

Stars and Their Favorite Foods

Although the stars aren't publicly commenting on the relationship, their weekend outing is likely enough proof for fans that these two are more than just friends.

E! News obtained photos from their PDA-filled date at Sweet Butter Kitchen in Southern California. Keep scrolling to see the pair's chemistry for yourself.

Table for Two

On Feb. 21, 2021, Lucy Hale and Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich were spotted enjoying a friendly lunch in Southern California. 

Sealed With a Kiss

What first appeared to be a friendly outing turned romantic when Skeet leaned in to kiss the Pretty Little Liars star's hand. 

It Takes Two

But wait, there's more! Lucy reciprocated the gesture by holding onto Skeet's hand. 

It's On

While enjoying an hour-long brunch at Sweet Butter Kitchen in Encino, Calif., the Hollywood stars shared a kiss on the lips.

Cozy Up

When waiting for their outdoor table, both Lucy and Skeet wore face coverings as they held each other tight. 

That's a Wrap

Another successful afternoon date in the books. According to an eyewitness, the couple left the restaurant together, but not before Skeet opened the door for Lucy. 

