Ross Mathews Is Engaged to Dr. Wellington García

Ross Mathews is getting ready to say "I do!"
The 41-year-old TV star is engaged to Dr. Wellington García. Mathews announced the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
"Fiancé, you stay!" he wrote alongside a photo of the couple. "I am so proud to announce that after over a year together—navigating a pandemic, quarantine and opposite coasts—the smartest, funniest and kindest man I've ever met said, 'Yes!' Dr. García, I love you. A lifetime of adventure awaits."
Of course, the future groom received plenty of congratulatory messages from his celebrity pals.
"Say WHAT??????" Gwyneth Paltrow commented. "Oh my goodness, this is thrilling!!!! So much love to you both."
Added Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, "Congrats boo!!"
Mathews also shared their love story during the Feb. 23 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
"About a year ago, I met somebody who just changed my life totally. And his name is Dr. Wellington García, and he's an educator, and he's hilarious and he's the smartest person I've ever met," The Tonight Show alum said. "And you know Beyoncé says, 'If you liked it, then you shoulda put a ring on it?' Well, I did."
Mathews then flashed his ring. "I can't even believe it," he told Drew Barrymore. "But yes, I am the happiest man. I met somebody so extraordinary."
The RuPaul's Drag Race judge said he met García near the beginning of 2020. "We started dating right before the pandemic, and then we had to date through quarantine, you know?" Mathews added. "Making those Zoom dates and then eventually traveling and being together and making it work."
Mathews actually hinted at the relationship back in October but didn't reveal García's name. "I started dating someone in January, right?" he told Barrymore at the time. "And then the world… shut down and then we managed to keep it, like, going, on FaceTime, talking every day. He lives in New York; I'm in L.A.. And I think it's why it's worked because we've had to, like, have actual conversations. And you know, in the first couple months of dating, there's not a whole lot of talking going on, usually."
Now, Mathews is excited to start this next chapter with the "best man ever."
"I'm just so happy," he gushed. "I've been so private about this relationship and it feels so weird because I tell you guys everything on my podcast and here on this show. So, I'm so happy to be sharing this with all of you."