Ellie Goulding Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding has something on her mind: She's pregnant!

In an interview with Vogue, the "Love Me Like You Do" singer revealed she is currently expecting her first child with husband Caspar Jopling. In fact, the mom-to-be is 30 weeks along and found out she is pregnant during a getaway around the time of their wedding anniversary in late August. "It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan," she shared with Vogue. "The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality." The couple tied the knot with an elaborate, star-studded wedding in August 2019.

Now, as she's unexpectedly expecting her first child amid the coronavirus pandemic, pregnancy has had its highs and lows for the 34-year-old England native. "Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I've never had before. I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it," she told the magazine. However, as she noted, given the current global circumstances, "it can feel particularly lonely...because it wasn't something I had planned for right now, [and] I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what's going on."