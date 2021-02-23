Rapper Bobby Shmurda Released Early From Prison

UPDATE: Rapper Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison. "At approximately 8:30 this morning, Ackquille Pollard was conditionally released from Clinton Correctional Facility," New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed in a statement. "Mr. Pollard will be under community supervision in Kings County until he completes his sentence on February 23, 2026.

He made waves with his track "Hot Boy" and got millions of fans doing the "Shmoney Dance," but that didn't help Bobby Shmurda in his latest legal battle.

E! News can confirm the 22-year-old Miami-native (real name Ackquille Pollard) was officially sentenced to seven years in prison in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of 4th-degree conspiracy to criminally possess a weapon and one count of 2nd-degree criminal weapons possession.

Since Shmurda accepted a deal, he waived his right to appeal the sentencing. However, E! News has learned he pleaded with the judge as a last-ditch effort, saying, "I was forced to take this sentence. I don't want to take this sentence," Shmurda said as his lawyer Alex Spiro stood flustered beside him. "I want to drop my plea."