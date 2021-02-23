Kim Kardashian Listens to Olivia Rodrigo's Breakup Anthem After Divorcing Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is proving she's as big a fan of Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit as the rest of us are.
The 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who recently filed for divorce from Kanye West, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, Feb. 22 to share footage looking out a car window during a drive. Appropriately, the song accompanying the video was Olivia's wildly popular tune "Drivers License," which centers on the aftermath of a painful breakup.
Kim's video featured the portion of the song with the lyrics, "All my friends are tired of hearing how much I miss you/ But I kinda feel sorry for them/ 'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do."
The song continued, "Today I drove through the suburbs/ And pictured I was driving home to you/ I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one/ And I just can't imagine how you could be so OK now that I'm gone."
The footage appears to have been filmed on the road in between Los Angeles and the Palm Springs area, given the windmills that can be seen in the post. Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, owns a home in La Quinta, Calif., just outside of Palm Springs.
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on Feb. 19 after six years of marriage. A source previously told E! News that the two of them have agreed to joint custody in order to keep things as normal as possible for their four children.
"Kim thinks it's important that the kids have a relationship with their dad and that he is a big part of their lives," explained the insider close to the reality TV personality. "For now, the kids have primarily been with Kim and living at the house. Any time Kanye wants to see them, he can. She is not stopping him."